How Rakesh Roshan Stays Fit At 76: Strict Diet, Daily Gym, And Discipline

Rakesh Roshan continues to inspire an all new generation with his unwavering commitment to fitness even at the age of 76. The veteran filmmaker opened up about the disciplined lifestyle he has followed for decades. Rakesh shared the habits that have helped him stay active and energetic well into his old age.

In a conversation with his daughter Sunaina Roshan on her Instagram page, Rakesh Roshan said, "I feel that as you age, you must train yourself a little more because that keeps you fit and healthy. I've seen people after 65 or 70 whose shoulders bend and whose stomachs protrude."

Sunaina praised her father for his all-round discipline, pointing out his strict diet along with regular gym and weight training. Rakesh concurred, saying diet matters more than exercise for good health.

"Exercise, I feel, is only 10% to keep yourself fit. The remaining 90% is the food I have. This is what I started in the last three years, and it has made a lot of change in me. I sleep well, I wake up fresh, and now it has become a routine," the filmmaker added.

Asked what he does on days he's not in the mood to work out, Rakesh said that barely happens. On the rare occasion it does, he just motivates himself.

"It's very rare that I don't go to the gym. Even if I'm feeling lazy and don't want to work out, I still step into the gym and do whatever little I can. That warms me up and then I complete my exercise. Showing up is more important than training," he mentioned.

He added, "You have breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. Working out should also become a part of your routine. People don't realise that. When they don't, they face health problems and diseases. It's very difficult to fight that. But when you're healthy and fit from within, life becomes much easier.”

Backing what her dad said, Sunaina Roshan shared that going for a healthier lifestyle really made a big difference to her health. "When I started training and eating healthy, I actually reversed my Grade 1 fatty liver. So I totally understand what that means," she said.

Rakesh Roshan was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and made a full recovery after treatment. Since then, the filmmaker has adopted an even more disciplined lifestyle with regular exercise and mindful eating at the core of his daily routine.

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