MrBeast and Thea Booysen's Wedding Look: Custom Gown, Designer Tuxedo, Diamond Ring

YouTube sensation Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast, is officially married to his longtime girlfriend, Thea Booysen. The destination wedding took place on Richard Branson's exclusive Necker Island in the Caribbean.

The couple exchanged vows in the presence of around 70 close friends and family members following a week-long celebration. On this special day, Booysen chose to wear a custom white gown by Nicole + Felicia Couture. The mermaid-cut gown featured semi-sheer detailing and was adorned with floral motifs all over the bodice. It came with delicate spaghetti straps, a deep plunging neckline and an open back. Booysen completed her bridal look with a matching veil.

According to PEOPLE report, her hair was styled in soft beach waves by Mikey Lu and she opted for a subtle glam look done by Lola Beauty's Mark. On the other hand, MrBeast wore a classic tuxedo by Ralph Lauren. It featured a white blazer, which he paired with a crisp white button-down and tailored black trousers. He also wore a black bow tie and added a matching pocket square to complete the look.

Cake-Cutting Celebration in Chic Casual Looks

For the cake-cutting ceremony, MrBeast opted for a short-sleeved polo t-shirt and paired it with light beige trousers, creating a clean and relaxed look. Booysen, on the other hand, wore a strapless mini dress, featuring a corset-inspired embellished bodice and a dramatic feathered skirt, adding more volume to the look. Sharing the photos, MrBeast wrote, “I found MrsBeast and it was the best day of my life.”

Previously, on Christmas Day of 2024, MrBeast got down on one knee and proposed to Booysen with a chic solitaire diamond ring. As per Keyzer Jewellery, the ring's estimated price could be anywhere from $250,000 up.

The customised diamond ring features a timeless round brilliant-cut centre diamond set on a split-shank, twisted rose gold band accompanied by smaller diamonds on the side.

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