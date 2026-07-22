What Amitabh Bachchan's Fitness Routine Look Like At 83, Trainer Reveals

A couple of days ago, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, "In Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff, a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase, physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you, this is the most difficult phase of your life."

Reading his post, fans were worried about his health. However, the Sarkar star clarified that his 'cryptic' post was misunderstood. Again, taking to his blog, the 83-year-old actor wrote, "I am fine. Misunderstood post. I was giving an example: the period after a surgery or ICU incident, when the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition."

He revealed that he was speaking about Lionel Messi and Argentina losing in the FIFA final. "So, when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath," he said, adding, "People have assumed it was a reference to me, which they did incorrectly. Every champion must know that in time there shall be another champion."

Big B's fans breathed a sigh of relief knowing that he is in good health. However, it is intriguing that Amitabh Bachchan, in his 80s, is fit and works out, while people in their late 20s and 30s complain of back pain.

A year ago, Shivohaam Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan's fitness trainer, opened up about the actor's fitness routine on the Gunjan Talks podcast.

Amitabh Bachchan's Fitness Routine

Speaking about senior citizens, he said that with all his clients, he makes sure to keep the intensity of the workout low. "He still does one hour of training with me," Bhatt shared about the Sholay star, adding that he practices 30 to 40 minutes of pranayama, either before or after training.

From bench presses to back exercises, Big B performs all kinds of exercises to ensure he is in the best possible health. "Very few movements, like biceps exercises, we do with free weights. Otherwise, machines work perfectly for him. But we train the whole body every day," Bhatt further added.

The number of sets depends on how Amitabh Bachchan is feeling that day. "And I let him decide that. I tell him, 'Sir, if you are feeling okay, do one more set; if not, just do one set,'" he added.

He further shared that the Don actor has a routine and follows it religiously. "For him, at this point, it is all about health. It is about wellness. It is not about aesthetics," the fitness trainer said.

The coach also advised that people, irrespective of their age, should understand that aesthetics are the by-products of how a person trains or eats. Bhatt further shared that the 83-year-old actor understands the importance of being fit, staying active, and maintaining strong joints.

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