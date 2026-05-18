Inside Iran's 134-Year-Old Vishnu Temple Built By Indians, With Krishna Paintings And Buddha Statues

Veteran film star Amitabh Bachchan casually dropped a video of a Vishnu Temple located in Bandar Abbas, capital of Hormozgan Province, Iran, and it went viral. In less than 24 hours, the post has already crossed 700,000 views and garnered more than 30,000 likes.

The caption of the video read, "The ancient Hindu Vishnu Temple in Bandar Abbas, Iran. Built in 1892, during the Qajar era. It was constructed for Hindu traders from India working in the city... the song is in Persian."

The video that the 83-year-old actor shared on his social media is the same as the one shared by Karthik Kulal Music Director on YouTube. It is titled 'Iranian Lord Vishnu Song', sung by Fazina Kishan.

Its lyrics are as follows:

Ey Vishnu Jaan (Hey beloved Vishnu)

Ey Rama Jaan (Hey beloved Rama)

Ey Krishna Jaan (Hey beloved Krishna)

Dar qalb-e ma beman (Stay in our hearts)

Hamishe beman-2 (stay forever)

Noor-e to betabad (May your light shine)

Ishq-e to betabad (May your love shine)

History Of The Vishnu Temple In Iran

According to historical accounts and various travel vlogs on YouTube, the temple was reportedly built in 1892 during the reign of Mohammad Hassan Sa'd-ol-Malek in the Hormozgan province. Bandar Abbas lies along the Strait of Hormuz, a geopolitically sensitive chokepoint and key global shipping route.

Not only is the temple dedicated to Lord Vishnu, but it also stands as a reminder of a forgotten relationship that once flourished between Indians and Iranians. The vacant building today is an example of a one-of-a-kind Indo-Iranian architectural style.

Mohammad Ali Sadid al-Saltaneh, who was a 19th- and 20th-century Iranian historian, poet, and writer, mentioned in one of his accounts that Indians, working for the British Indian Company, were permitted to build the temple in 1888. The construction took four years, after which the Hindu community had a place of worship, reflecting how the two communities co-existed peacefully.

The temple today is a registered national historic monument. Since locals used to refer to Hindus as 'Goor' or 'Gabr', the temple is referred to as 'Gooran' among the natives.

Architecture Of The Vishnu Temple In Bandar Abbas, Iran

The temple does not have the traditional architecture that most Hindu temples in India or across Asia have. The central square room is covered with a dome shaped like an onion, featuring lotus engravings. At the centre of the curved structure is a rod that represents the axis of the Earth and the sky.

The entire construction was done using mortar, coral stone, mud, and lime chalk.

The corridors connect the sanctum with small chambers that were built to accommodate Hindu priests and monks. A spiral stairway leads to the rooftop, and it is a classic example of Iranian architecture. The structure of the building is such that ample sunlight illuminates the entire sanctum.

After the 1979 Islamic Revolution, a large number of Indian residents, including Hindus, left Iran. In fact, the temple is not what it used to be. There were paintings inside the sanctum which have been destroyed.

Today, you can find statues of Buddha, Lord Vishnu, and paintings of Lord Krishna. There is a painting of Lord Krishna playing his flute with Radha sitting beside him. There are old statues of Hindu deities that need restoration.

There is an adjoining room, which is now a small museum, comprising artefacts. One of the cases contains an old statue of Lord Shiva as Nataraja, performing Ananda Tandava.

It is not the only Hindu temple in Iran. There is an Arya Samaj Temple located in Zahedan, capital of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iran.

Also Read | How Iran Conflict Damaged Golestan Palace, Once Home Of Peacock Throne Looted From Delhi