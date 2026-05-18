Kerala Cabinet, VD Satheesan Oath Ceremony Today LIVE Updates: Predictions of a thunderstorm have refused to dampen the spirits of the United Democratic Front (UDF) cadre, which is preparing with gusto for Congress leader VD Satheesan's swearing-in as the Kerala chief minister at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium at 10 am.

Satheesan's induction as the Kerala chief minister will mark the UDF's return in the state after a decade, bringing to reality the coalition's election call - Kerala Jayikkum, UDF Nayikkum (Kerala will win, UDF will lead).

Apart from Satheesan, a full Cabinet comprising 20 ministers will also be sworn in. Senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Mallikarjun Kharge, are expected to be present.

The Congress-led alliance secured a decisive victory in the recently held Assembly elections, unseating the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF). The results of the elections to the 140-member Assembly held on April 9 were declared on May 4, with the Congress-led UDF winning 102 seats, the LDF 35, and the BJP 3.

It took 11 days for the Congress to announce the Chief Minister-designate, with Satheesan, K C Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala in the race for the post. Satheesan (61), who served as the Leader of the Opposition for the last five years, is being credited with revitalising the party's grassroots base.

Kerala Cabinet Formation, VD Satheesan Oath Ceremony Today LIVE Updates