West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the West Bengal Class 12 HS Result 2026 today, May 14, 2026. According to the official notification, the result declaration will begin at 10:30 AM, while students will be able to access the scorecards online from 11 AM onwards. Lakhs of students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations are eagerly waiting for the official announcement. Once released, candidates can check and download their provisional marksheets through the official websites as well as the NDTV Education portal.

To access the result, students need to enter their roll number and other login credentials on the result portal. The board will also distribute hard copies of marksheets, pass certificates, and registration certificates across the state from 11 AM on May 14, 2026.

West Bengal HS Result 2026 Official Websites

Students appearing for the West Bengal Class 12 board examinations can check their results online through the official websites listed below:

The online marksheet available on the portal will be provisional in nature. Students are advised to collect their original documents from their respective schools later.

This year, the result link will become active at 11 AM. Along with the results, the board is also expected to release the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, topper details, and stream-wise statistics during the press conference.

Steps to Check West Bengal HS Result 2026 Via NDTV Portal

Students can follow the steps given below to check and download the West Bengal HS Result 2026 online:

Go to the NDTV Education Portal at ndtv.com/education

On the homepage, click on the "LIVE:Board Exam Results 2026"

Now, click on the "West Bengal Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026" link

Enter your roll number and click to submit

Save and download the WBCHSE HS Result 2026 for future use

How to Check West Bengal HS Result 2026 Online?

Visit the WBCHSE official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in

Click on the "West Bengal HS Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Enter the Class 12 roll number and required login credentials

Click on the submit button

West Bengal HS 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save the marksheet PDF for future reference

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid any last-minute delays while checking the results online. The provisional marksheet can be used for immediate admission purposes until the original certificates are issued by schools.

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