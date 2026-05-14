West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will release the West Bengal Class 12 HS Result 2026 today, May 14, 2026. According to the official notification, the result declaration will begin at 10:30 AM, while students will be able to access the scorecards online from 11 AM onwards. Lakhs of students who appeared for the Higher Secondary examinations are eagerly waiting for the official announcement. Once released, candidates can check and download their provisional marksheets through the official websites as well as the NDTV Education portal.
To access the result, students need to enter their roll number and other login credentials on the result portal. The board will also distribute hard copies of marksheets, pass certificates, and registration certificates across the state from 11 AM on May 14, 2026.
West Bengal HS Result 2026 Official Websites
Students appearing for the West Bengal Class 12 board examinations can check their results online through the official websites listed below:
The online marksheet available on the portal will be provisional in nature. Students are advised to collect their original documents from their respective schools later.
This year, the result link will become active at 11 AM. Along with the results, the board is also expected to release the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, topper details, and stream-wise statistics during the press conference.
Steps to Check West Bengal HS Result 2026 Via NDTV Portal
Students can follow the steps given below to check and download the West Bengal HS Result 2026 online:
- Go to the NDTV Education Portal at ndtv.com/education
- On the homepage, click on the "LIVE:Board Exam Results 2026"
- Now, click on the "West Bengal Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026" link
- Enter your roll number and click to submit
- Save and download the WBCHSE HS Result 2026 for future use
How to Check West Bengal HS Result 2026 Online?
- Visit the WBCHSE official website at wbchse.wb.gov.in
- Click on the "West Bengal HS Result 2026" link available on the homepage
- Enter the Class 12 roll number and required login credentials
- Click on the submit button
- West Bengal HS 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen
- Download and save the marksheet PDF for future reference
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid any last-minute delays while checking the results online. The provisional marksheet can be used for immediate admission purposes until the original certificates are issued by schools.
West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Check All The Latest Updates Here of WBCHSE Board Direct Download Link, Toppers
West Bengal Board Result LIVE: Date and Time
WBCHSE will release the West Bengal HS Result 2026 today, May 14 at 10:30 AM. Students are advised to keep their admit card handy so they don't face any issue while checking their scores.
WBCHSE Result LIVE: Details Mentioned on WB HS Marksheet
Check the following details mentioned on the WBCHSE Class 12th Result 2026, once released:
- Student's name
- Roll number
- Registration number
- Exam Name
- Class
- Stream
- Subjects
- Total marks
- Qualifying status
- Passing Marks
- Grade
West Bengal Class 12th Result 2026 Live: Minimum Passing Marks Required
To pass the West Bengal HS Examination 2026, students must secure at least 30 per cent marks in every subject. Candidates are also required to qualify separately in both theory and practical examinations by obtaining the minimum prescribed marks.
To pass the West Bengal HS Examination 2026, students must secure at least 30 per cent marks in every subject. Candidates are also required to qualify separately in both theory and practical examinations by obtaining the minimum prescribed marks.
West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Students Advised to Keep Admit Cards Handy
Students waiting for the WB HS Result 2026 are advised to keep their admit cards ready before the result link is activated. Candidates will need their roll number and other required details to access the scorecards online through the official portal.
Students waiting for the WB HS Result 2026 are advised to keep their admit cards ready before the result link is activated. Candidates will need their roll number and other required details to access the scorecards online through the official portal.
West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Marksheet Download Link to Activate at 11 AM
WBCHSE will declare the WB HS Result 2026 today, May 14, 2026. As per the official schedule, the board will announce the Class 12 results during a press conference at 10:30 AM, while the online result link will be activated at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to download their provisional marksheets by entering the required login credentials on the official website.
WBCHSE will declare the WB HS Result 2026 today, May 14, 2026. As per the official schedule, the board will announce the Class 12 results during a press conference at 10:30 AM, while the online result link will be activated at 11 AM. Students who appeared for the examinations will be able to download their provisional marksheets by entering the required login credentials on the official website.
West Bengal Class 12th Result 2026 Live: Check Scores Via NDTV Education Portal
Candidates can access their West Bengal HS Result 2026 through the official WBCHSE websites as well as the NDTV Education portal once the link is activated.
Candidates can access their West Bengal HS Result 2026 through the official WBCHSE websites as well as the NDTV Education portal once the link is activated.
West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: Login Credentials Required to Check Scorecard
To access the West Bengal Class 12 result 2026, students must enter their roll number and other required login details on the website.
To access the West Bengal Class 12 result 2026, students must enter their roll number and other required login details on the website.
West Bengal Class 12th Result 2026 Live: Link to be Activated at 11 AM
Students will be able to check and download their West Bengal HS scorecards online from 11 AM onwards on the official result portals.
Students will be able to check and download their West Bengal HS scorecards online from 11 AM onwards on the official result portals.
West Bengal HS Result 2026 Live: To be Announced at 10:30 AM Today
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12 HS Result 2026 today, May 14, at 10:30 AM through a press conference.
The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will declare the Class 12 HS Result 2026 today, May 14, at 10:30 AM through a press conference.