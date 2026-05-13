WBCHSE HS Result 2026: West Bengal Class 12 Scorecards To Be Release On May 14

WBCHSE HS Class 12 Result 2026: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce the Class 12 (HS) Result 2026 on May 14, 2026. Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check their results online once the link is activated.

As per the official notification, the results will first be declared through an official announcement at 10:30 AM. However, students will be able to access their individual marksheets from 11:00 AM onwards on the official result websites.

Official Websites to Check WB HS Result 2026

Students can check and download their results from the following websites:

Candidates will need to enter their roll number to log in and access their scorecard.

How to Download WB HS Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these simple steps to check their results:

Visit the official website

Click on the link for "WB HS Result 2026"

Enter your Class 12 roll number

Click on submit

Your marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and save the result for future use

Students are advised to keep a printed copy of the provisional marksheet until the board issues the original documents.

How to Download WB HS Result 2026 from DigiLocker

Students can also access their digital marksheet through DigiLocker by following these steps:

Visit the DigiLocker website or app

Log in using your registered mobile number and security PIN

New users must complete registration using an Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Go to the "Issued Documents" section

Select education documents/board certificates

Choose West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education

Enter details like roll number and exam year

Submit to view your marksheet

Download and save it for future reference

Minimum Passing Marks for WB HS Exam

As per WBCHSE guidelines, students must secure at least 30% marks in each subject to pass the Higher Secondary examination.

The overall score includes theory, practical, and project components

Students must also score a minimum of 30% separately in theory and practical/project sections

Important Advice for Students