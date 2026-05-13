EPS Sacks CV Shanmugam, Others From AIADMK Posts After Pro-Vijay Vote

The AIADMK said today that they have applied for the disqualification of 24 MLAs who voted in favour of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay earlier today under the anti-defection law. The party said they have voted against a whip issued yesterday that ordered them to vote against the TVK government, which had to prove its numbers on the floor of the House.

Vijay, whose party had 105 MLAs today -- Vijay gave up one seat, one was the Speaker and one was barred from viting by the court afer his victory was challenged -- was backed by 144 lawmakers while 22 voted against them. Five MLAs had abstained from voting. The 59 MLAs of MK Stalin's DMK had walked out.

""Since around 25 members acted against the whip, they are liable for losing their posts under the anti-defection law... We have submitted a petition today seeking their disqualificationIf they (the rebels) vote against the whip issued by the party, the anti-defection law will apply to them," said the AIADMK whose senior leaders held a press conference in Chennai today.

"A complaint has to be filed by the political party - we have now submitted that complaint," the AIADMK leaders said, underscoring that they have applied for the relieving CV Shanmugam, SP Velumani, C Vijaybhaskar and others from their party posts.



