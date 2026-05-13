Prateek Yadav Death Updates: Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has died at the age of 38. He was taken to Lucknow's Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.
The cause of death is yet to be confirmed, and a post-mortem is underway to establish the exact reason.
Yadav, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics. However, his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav has joined the BJP and is currently the vice chairman of the State Women Commission.
Here Are Prateek Yadav Death Updates:
Prateek Yadav Death Updates: Postmortem To Begin At 10:00 AM
The postmortem is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am, with examination expected to take approximately 40 minutes to complete.
Prateek Yadav Death Updates: Calls Grew For Prateek Yadav To Contest 2014 Polls, Party Had Denied Ticket
In November 2012, a section of Samajwadi Party workers demanded that Prateek Yadav be fielded from Azamgarh in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. The push was backed by his mother as well as his uncle Shivpal Yadav. However, despite these efforts, Prateek was not given a party ticket for the election.
Prateek Yadav Death Updates: How Prateek Yadav Went From 103 Kg To 67 Kg
In September 2012, Prateek Yadav was featured on an internationally acclaimed bodybuilding website as the "International Transformation of the Month," drawing attention to his striking physical change. His transformation surprised many, as he reduced his weight from over 103 kg to 67 kg while developing a muscular 5'11" frame.
Prateek attributed this journey to both personal determination and a pep talk from his father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, over a decade earlier. He recalled that his weight gain began during childhood after being administered steroids while undergoing treatment for pneumonia in Dehradun, which led him to weigh over 103 kg by the age of 11.
Prateek Yadav Death Updates: Mulayam Singh Yadav's Younger Son Prateek Yadav Dies At 38
#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | Prateek Yadav, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's son and BJP leader Aparna Yadav's husband, passed away at Lucknow's Civil Hospital.— ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026
(Visuals from outside Lucknow Civil Hospital) pic.twitter.com/VFeMsPpCGc