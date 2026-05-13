Prateek Yadav Death Updates: Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, has died at the age of 38. He was taken to Lucknow's Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed, and a post-mortem is underway to establish the exact reason.

Yadav, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics. However, his wife Aparna Bisht Yadav has joined the BJP and is currently the vice chairman of the State Women Commission.

Here Are Prateek Yadav Death Updates: