Mulayam Singh Yadav's Younger Son, Prateek Yadav, Dies At 38

Prateek Yadav, son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died at the age of 38 years in Lucknow. He was brought dead at the Lucknow civil hospital on Wednesday.

He was the husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav and stepbrother of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Per police sources, he was brought to the hospital by his family members at 6.15 am, where he was declared dead. His wife was not present at the time.

A panel of doctors at the King George Medical University and hospital will soon perform a post-mortem examination of the body to ascertain the cause of death. Per initial observations, there were no visible signs of injury on the body.

Prateek Yadav was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna.

Follow Updates Here

Who Was Prateek Yadav?

Holding an MBA from UK's Leeds University, Prateek Yadav was a well-known real estate developer and fitness enthusiast. In 2016, he had opened Lucknow's first gym.

In September 2012, he featured on an internationally-acclaimed bodybuilding website as "the international transformation of the month". He had credited the transformation to a pep talk he received from Mulayam Singh Yadav over a decade ago.

He was known for his interest in animal welfare and had supported initiatives related to the care and protection of animals.

He faced controversy over buying a Rs 5 crore Lamborghini car in 2017, with critics asking how the member of a family claiming to be committed to socialism could buy one of the world's most expensive cars. "I bought the car on loan. I have all the papers, I pay income tax. Why the controversy?" he told ANI.

Akhilesh Yadav's Son From 2nd Marriage

Akhilesh Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav and his first wife Malati Devi. While giving birth to him, she suffered complications and was in a vegetative state when she passed away in 2003.

Within months of her death, Mulayam Singh Yadav married Sadhna in May 2023. Sadhna married her first husband Chandra Prakash Gupta in 1987 and had a child with him Prateek Gupta. A year following the birth of Prateek, Sadhna left her husband. In 1990, they got divorced. Sadhna died in July 2022.

A Rocky Marriage

Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav got married in 2011 following an eight-year courtship, having first met a party through a mutual friend and beginning to communicate with each other through e-mails. She said in an interview with a British newspaper that she had fallen for him in Class 10. For several years, she said she was unaware that he was Mulayam Singh Yadav's son.

Their wedding was attended by a host of prominent figures from the political, business and entertainment spheres. The couple went on to become parents to two children.

In January, Prateek Yadav and Aparna Yadav announced that they will file for divorce, alleging that she had ruined family ties, a move they didn't follow through with later. "I am going to divorce this selfish woman as soon as possible. She ruined my family ties. All she wants to become is famous and influential," he had written in an emotional Instagram post. He had also alleged that she had shown no concern for his poor mental health.

No Political Ambition

Unlike several members of the Yadav family, Prateek had never contested elections or held any official political position and kept away from politics.

In November 2012, a group of Samajwadi Party workers demanded that Prateek Yadav be given a ticket to contest from Azamgarh for the 2014 general election. His mother and uncle Shivpal Yadav also pushed for him being sent into the electoral field, but it did not materialise.