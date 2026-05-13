All About Prateek Yadav: Mulayam Singh Yadav's Son, Fitness Enthusiast

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, died at the age of 38 in Lucknow early this morning. He was the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's second wife, Sadhana Gupta.

The cause of death is yet to be confirmed, and a post-mortem is underway to establish the exact reason.

Prateek had been suffering from lung-related issues for a long time. He was undergoing treatment for a blood clot in his lungs.

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His Education

Prateek secured an MBA degree from Leeds University, England.

A Fitness Enthusiast

Prateek was a fitness enthusiast. He would often post about his gym routine on Instagram.

In September 2012, he featured on an internationally-acclaimed bodybuilding website as "the international transformation of the month". He had credited the transformation to a pep talk he received from Mulayam Singh Yadav over a decade ago.

His Business

Belonging to one of the country's biggest political family, the 38-year-old stayed away from politics. He had a real estate and fitness business. He also owned a gym in Lucknow called 'The Fitness Planet'. Besides this, he also ran an NGO for homeless people.

His Marriage

Prateek married Aparna Bisht (now Aparna Yadav) in 2011 following an eight-year courtship. Their wedding was attended by a host of prominent figures from the political, business and entertainment spheres. The couple went on to become parents to two children.

Aparna is an active member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She started her career in the Samajwadi Party but switched to the BJP in 2022.

His Love For Animals

Prateek was also vocal about animal welfare. He ran an organisation called 'Jeev Aashray'. A Lucknow-based NGO providing treatment, care, food, and rescue for animals.