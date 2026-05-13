"Deeply Saddening": Akhilesh Yadav On Half-Brother Prateek Yadav's Death

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of his half-brother Prateek Yadav on Wednesday.

In an X post in Hindi, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wrote, "The passing of Prateek Yadav is deeply saddening! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute!"

Prateek Yadav died at the age of 38 in Lucknow on Wednesday. He was declared brought dead at the Lucknow civil hospital. According to the initial observations, there were no visible signs of injury on the body.

Prateek Yadav had been experiencing lung problems for quite some time. He was receiving treatment for a blood clot in his lungs. When his health worsened in the morning and he became unresponsive, his family quickly took him to the Civil Hospital.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the "sudden demise" was "extremely heartbreaking" as he extended his condolences to the family.

Prateek, 38, was the son of Samajwadi Party founder the late Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Lucknow civil hospital has constituted a four-member team of doctors to conduct the post-mortem. This team procedure will ascertain the cause of death, and is expected to take half an hour.

Additionally, a panel of doctors at the King George Medical University (KGMU) will also perform a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. The team will comprise specialist-level doctors -- Dr Mausami and Dr Shivli. They have been assigned specifically to address any doubts or concerns that may arise during the initial stages of the examination.