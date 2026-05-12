"Nobody Even Looked At Me": Rajinikanth Shares Profound Experience At Art Of Living

Legendary superstar Rajinikanth shared a memorable experience that he had at The Art of Living International Centre premises during a talk on the occasion of 45 years of the ashram and Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's 70th birthday celebrations.

When he reached the ashram back then, Rajinikanth said, he was amazed to see its beauty.

"Full greenery, lake, and people, all of them smiling and happy. There was an elephant, horses, hundreds of cows... One of the horses' names was Rajini," he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

"I planned to stay for two days, but ended up staying for 15 days," the superstar, who sat on a chair next to the "Gurudev", told the audience.

Then he narrated the experience which he said opened his eyes to something profound. He said the "Gurudev" asked if he wanted to take a round of the ashram. Being a popular star, Rajinikanth wanted to avoid a situation where a large number of people would crowd around the ashram to meet him, take autographs, etc.

"I thought naturally people would be there and they would recognise me. I also saw many people from Tamil Nadu... There were hundreds of people. I'm not lying, not even a single person looked at me," the superstar said. The audience broke out into laughter again.

"Forget about photos and autographs, not even a single person looked at or spoke to me. I was waving but no one saw. I have met many politicians and industrialists, but this experience crushed my ego actually," Rajinikanth said.

According to the actor, the power of spirituality has no parallels and his stardom is nothing compared to it.

"Stardom comes and goes, maybe it stays for a while. But this [spiritual] stardom is supreme stardom. Even after death, that kind of stardom stays forever. In fact, it grows," he said.

Rajinikanth said he was blessed to be sitting beside the "Gurudev".

The Art of Living is one of the largest non-profit organisations in the world, founded in 1981 by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. On its website, it says it is committed to uplifting and empowering individuals and communities through a blend of ancient wisdom and modern science, with a particular focus on stress reduction and mental well-being.