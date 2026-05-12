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Watch: Rajinikanth Folds Hands, Refuses To Comment On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

While Rajinikanth chose not to react this time, he had earlier congratulated Vijay after the Tamil Nadu election results were announced

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Watch: Rajinikanth Folds Hands, Refuses To Comment On Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
Rajinikanth (L) Vijay (R)
  • Rajinikanth stayed silent when asked about Vijay becoming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
  • Rajinikanth smiled and greeted reporters but did not comment on Vijay's new role
  • Earlier, Rajinikanth congratulated Vijay on his party's election victory on May 4
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Rajinikanth chose to stay silent when asked about Vijay becoming the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

On Tuesday (May 12), Rajinikanth was seen arriving at Chennai airport, where he was surrounded by reporters. In videos that have now gone viral online, the actor was asked for his reaction to Vijay taking charge as the state's new Chief Minister.

However, Rajinikanth did not offer any comment. Instead, he simply smiled, folded his hands in greeting, and walked ahead without answering the question.

When Rajinikanth Congratulated Vijay

While Rajinikanth chose not to react this time, he had earlier congratulated Vijay after the Tamil Nadu election results were announced on May 4.

"My congratulations to Thiru Vijay, President of the victorious Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, and to the members of his party, on their resounding victory in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections," he had written on X.

Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10), after his party secured the majority needed to form the government. 

The swearing-in ceremony was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, where Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office.

ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Producer To NDTV On Why Vijay's Film Faced Delays: 'Complainant Was An Examining Committee Member'

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