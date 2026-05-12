Kamal Haasan Supports 'Brother' Vijay's 'Liquor Ban' Decision In Tamil Nadu After Chief Minster Oath

Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. In his first major decision after taking office, he ordered the closure of 717 liquor shops located within 500 metres of temples, schools, and bus stands across the state. Actor and politician Kamal Haasan has now praised Vijay's move.

Kamal Haasan's Tweet

Taking to X, Kamal Haasan wrote, "Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has taken this action immediately upon assuming office."

He added, "Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations."

Actor Vishal, who has been close friends with Vijay since their college days, also took to X to share a post praising the actor-turned-politician.

Vijay's Political Rise

Vijay officially took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a ceremony held at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. His rise marks a significant moment for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the political party he founded.

Vijay made a strong entry into electoral politics after TVK delivered an impressive performance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party emerged as the single-largest force in the 234-member Assembly, winning 108 seats. The result marked a major political breakthrough for Vijay, who recently transitioned from cinema to active politics.

The election saw a tightly fought three-cornered contest between the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), led by former Chief Minister M K Stalin, the opposition AIADMK, which contested in alliance with the BJP, and Vijay's newly formed TVK.



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