Why Amitabh Bachchan Is Having 'Sleepless Nights' Despite Medical Advice

At 83, Amitabh Bachchan is as busy as ever with work commitments, which is also the reason behind his 'sleepless nights' of late. The actor, who shares many life lessons and personal views through his blog, opened up about how work is keeping him awake, despite medical professionals advising a minimum of seven hours' sleep.

What's Happening

Taking to his personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "No sleep process takes over at this hour of the morning from the night before. Why? Because work is more important than sleep... medical says it's not right... must get 7 hrs minimum... the body grows, develops and repairs in the sleep hours... so what does one do?"

He continued, "As I work, I am glued to the EB Blog but in the silence of the night that gentle music on slide guitar - sitar rendering some of the most soulful classical meditation solos... aaah!! There is no better cure for the soul than this."

Further sharing how music calms his soul, he added, "It is the chord that ties the soul to the Almighty... that invisible thread unseen, yet felt despite its absence... I feel... so it strums the strings within... put it on and softly it shall give you the peace of slumber... the seven notes that have invaded all music in whichever part of the world, are the universal commonness of mankind... respect it and it shall respect you."

Work

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in two 2024 releases - one was the Tamil action drama Vettaiyan starring Rajinikanth. The other was Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD as Ashwatthama.

He is all set to return in Kalki 2898 AD's sequel, with filming underway in Hyderabad.

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