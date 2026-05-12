Shah Rukh Khan Was 'Upset' Over Jaya Bachchan's <i>Happy New Year</i> Review, Amitabh Bachchan-Abhishek Apologised

While Farah Khan's Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om were widely loved by the audience, Tees Maar Khan gained a more cult status over the years, while the 2014 film Happy New Year was massively dissed by critics. Despite that, the latter film worked wonders at the box office. However, actor Mohan Kapur, who was a part of Happy New Year, addressed an old controversy where Jaya Bachchan had called Happy New Year 'nonsensical', which had reportedly left Shah Rukh Khan upset.

What's Happening

On Siddharth Kannan's YouTube podcast, Mohan Kapur recalled the entire episode that had taken place, acknowledging that Jaya Bachchan had indeed said the things mentioned.

Siddharth Kannan asked him, "Bahut criticism mili film ko. Jaya Bachchan ne famously told the producer and the actors that it was one of the most nonsensical films she had seen. She couldn't watch a film like this; she can't even be involved in a film like this. And then she said Abhishek was a great actor to be able to play stupid freely, which made Shah Rukh Khan also upset. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan apologised also. How do you see the fame, criticism and the whole episode?"

Mohan Kapur recalled, "If a film works, it's a great film, and if it doesn't, it's bad. Whatever Jaya Bachchan ji said about the film was her opinion. Everyone has an opinion on it, and they are right. There was a special screening, and I was there. Jaya ji and Bachchan sir were sitting at the back, and during the interval, Amit ji had a shocked expression."

He continued, "Jaya ji walked outside the hall to get refreshments. There, she told SRK what she said, and Shah Rukh, being the gentleman he is, reacted, saying he understood her point of view and added that the film was not made for a thinking audience or something to that effect. They were making a fun film."

"Farah Khan is the only person I have ever asked for work, because I loved her first film, Main Hoon Na, and then Om Shanti Om. If you say yes, then enjoy the process. Abhishek Bachchan is an intelligent actor; for whatever reason, he did the film, he did justice to his role. If she found it stupid as a mother, she was justified in looking at it that way. There is no good or bad. There are so many good films that flopped, and bad ones became blockbusters," concluded Mohan Kapur.

Mohan Kapur On Criticism Over Happy New Year

Furthermore, Mohan Kapur shared how he had reached out to Farah Khan for a role in Happy New Year. However, he was told that the role had been filled.

A month later, he got a call again for another character in the same film, and the rest is history.

Mohan Kapur shared, "The shooting was the next day. When I reached the set in Film City, Farah said I was like a piece of furniture in the film. There was no role, but because she felt bad for me when I called her asking to be a part of her film, she wrote a role for me. I was only standing with Jackie Shroff. Later, she gave me a few dialogues."

"I got criticized for the role; a lot of fans asked me why I played that role. But some decisions you take from the heart, and this was that, since I wanted to do a Farah Khan film," added the actor.

About Happy New Year

The action-comedy, starring Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani, Sonu Sood, Vivaan Shah and Jackie Shroff, revolves around six potential thieves who enter a prestigious dance competition as a cover for their larger goal of pulling off a major robbery.

ALSO READ | Farah Khan's Cook Dilip Says His House Is Bigger Than TV Actors' Home: 'It Has Four Floors'