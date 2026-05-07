Saif Ali Khan On Reuniting With Shah Rukh Khan For <i>Kartavya</i>: 'I Look Up To Him'

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan co-starred in Karan Johar's Kal Ho Naa Ho 23 years ago. The two are now reuniting, this time as a producer-actor jodi for Netflix's Kartavya.

On Thursday, at the trailer launch of Kartavya, Saif opened up about his "long association" with SRK.

"I've had a lovely and long association with Shah Rukh. He's someone I look up to in many, many ways. I had a short meeting with him. He said that there was a lovely script and that he would like me to hear it and do the film. I went through the process of listening to it and meeting the director, Pulkit. Once we finished the shoot and Shah Rukh watched it, he said it was a lovely film. He's very happy with it. That was pretty much the extent of my interaction with him," he shared.

Saif also revealed that, as a producer, SRK believes in giving directors complete creative freedom and avoids interfering in their work.

"I didn't meet him on set because he's one of those producers who believes that a director should be free to operate and make the film he wants to make. Sometimes, certain kinds of presence can be overwhelming on set, and he understands that. He gave us a lot of room to make the film we wanted to make. So, that was his involvement. I felt like I was working for his production with his sensibilities. But for that, everyday involvement wasn't required," he added.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on May 15.

The film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and Saurabh Dwivedi in key roles.

Described as a character-driven crime drama, Kartavya explores themes of conscience, justice, and consequence against a tense investigative backdrop.

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