After Being Trolled For Her Hindi, Sai Pallavi Says She Was 'Miscast' In <i>Ek Din</i>

Last month, the makers of Ek Din hosted a musical evening in Mumbai titled Ek Din ki Mehfil, a live performance event celebrating the film. However, Sai Pallavi was severely trolled afterwards as she struggled to speak in Hindi while addressing the audience. Social media also commented on how she is not fit to play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part I. After the massive backlash, Sai Pallavi recently said she felt she was 'miscast' in Aamir Khan-backed Ek Din.

What's Happening

In a video posted on the Aamir Khan Talkies YouTube channel, Sai Pallavi told Junaid Khan about the conversation she had with Aamir Khan at the premiere.

She shared, "I don't think I was meant to do this and I think I am miscast. I feel so; I think it should have been a new person who had a little bit of flamboyance."

Furthermore, explaining why she wanted to do Ek Din, the actress added, "It is not about the scale of a film that drives me. At that point of time in my life, I had done a lot of films which were heavy and I wanted to do something that was light... that did not have me carry a lot of trauma through the making and even after. So when the script came along, I thought this is going to be in the zone of Before Sunrise. Because I like Before Sunrise and I thought this is going to be like that."

Junaid Khan however, dismissed her doubts saying that she was meant to do this role.

Ek Din Review

NDTV mentioned in its review, "This is Sai Pallavi's official Hindi cinema debut, where the makers placed her name above Junaid Khan's in the credits. She commits fully to playing Meera, who does something in the software company though we never exactly find out what. She drinks, is reckless, is non-judgemental, is a collector of Snow Miku figurines, and dances like a dream. Sai Pallavi, however, deserved more."

About Ek Din

Directed by Sunil Pandey, the romantic drama is backed by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. The film is led by Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

A remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day, the story follows a young man who falls in love with his colleague but lacks the courage to confess his feelings. He wishes to be with her for just one day-only for that wish to unexpectedly come true.

ALSO READ | 'Can't Speak Basic Hindi': Sai Pallavi Trolled For Playing Sita In Ramayana