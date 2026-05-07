Celina Jaitly Breaks Down Cleaning Son's Grave In Austria, Claims She's 'Denied Contact' With Other Kids

Celina Jaitly has shared a deeply emotional account of her ongoing personal and legal struggle, alleging prolonged separation from her children amid a contentious divorce. In a detailed post, she explained the circumstances that led her to make a painful video public, saying it was the only way left to convey her trauma as a mother.

About Celina Jaitly's Post

Celina Jaitly shared a deeply emotional video showing her visiting and cleaning the grave of her late son, Shamsher, amid her ongoing divorce proceedings with her Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier husband, Peter Haag. In the clip posted on social media, the actor is seen overwhelmed with grief as she breaks down at her son's grave.

Celina began her post by writing, "I had no option but to share this devastating video to show the world my trauma as a mother. The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life. I was in Austria for my divorce hearing ...."

She added, "Despite an undertaking before an Austrian judge, my children who were removed to an undisclosed location were not brought back to the marital residence. The only child I got to meet was my son Shamsher, who passed away some time back. This is the heartbreaking story of a mother who has done everything for her children from the day they were born."

Detailing the sacrifices she made for her family, Celina wrote, "I left my country, my parents, my work, & moved from India to Dubai, Singapore, Austria, back to Dubai, Austria AGAIN all to support my husband's career. I single handedly raised my children while standing firmly behind his ambitions, his relocations, his dreams, & the life we built together. For my dedication to marriage & children, I watched my assets being taken away, piece by piece... beared abuse.."

She further wrote, "Despite repeated legal & sincere attempts at an amicable separation, every request has been met with unreasonable demands directed at the only premarital assets that still remain with me. Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!"

Celina also alleged continued interference, saying, "There has been repeated interference with my children's access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father."

She said the divorce process began unexpectedly, writing, "In early Sept, I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office, to which I was driven by him."

Concluding her post, Celina wrote, "I REPEATEDLY SOUGHT AN AMICABLE SEPARATION IN GOOD FAITH, PRIORITIZING ONLY THE WELFARE OF THE CHILDREN. THESE EFFORTS ARE ALWAYS MET WITH DEMANDS RELATING TO MY PREMARITAL ASSETS & UNREASONABLE CONDITIONS INTENDED TO STRIP ME OF MY FREEDOM & DIGNITY EVEN AFTER DIVORCE."

Celina and Peter married in 2010 and became parents to twin sons (Winston Jaitly Haag and Vijaaj Jaitly Haag) in March 2012. In 2017, the couple welcomed another set of twin boys (Arthur Jaitly Haag and Shamsher Jaitly Haag), one of whom later died due to a hypoplastic heart condition.



Also Read: Celina Jaitly Shares Emotional Note On Her Twins' 14th Birthday: "Never Imagined I Would Not Be There"