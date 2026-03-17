Celina Jaitly Reacts After Brother Vikrant Refuses Her Help, Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea

The Delhi High Court dismissed a petition filed by actor Celina Jaitly seeking consular access, legal assistance, and communication with her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly. He has been detained in the United Arab Emirates since 2024. Following the rejection, Celina shared a detailed note on Instagram, stating it was her "duty" to ensure her brother was not left without protection or support.

The court dismissed the petition after being informed that Vikrant did not wish to communicate with his sister and preferred to handle legal matters only after consulting his wife, Charul Jaitly.

What the Delhi High Court Said on March 16

According to Bar and Bench, the matter was heard on March 16 by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav. He was informed that Vikrant had already been granted consular access but had declined legal assistance.

Authorities told the court that a law firm had offered to represent him free of charge, but he refused.

The court recorded that Vikrant had "unequivocally stated that he is not willing to be represented by any of the law firms," including a pro bono offer from a UAE-based firm.

While disposing of the petition, the court directed authorities to remain in touch with Vikrant and provide assistance if required.

"In view of the facts and developments, there is no reason to keep this petition pending," the court observed.

In February, the Foreign Ministry told the Delhi High Court that Vikrant did not wish to meet his sister or accept her help. This was in response to the court's previous direction to the ministry to establish communication between Vikrant and Celina after she claimed her brother had been "illegally abducted and detained" in the UAE.

The court also heard from Vikrant's wife, Charul Jaitly, who reiterated claims of a strained relationship between her husband and his sister, actor Celina Jaitly.

What Celina Jaitly Wrote on Instagram

Celina Jaitly has also filed for divorce from her husband, Peter Haag, in a Mumbai court last year over allegations of domestic violence.

Citing her personal ordeal, she wrote: "I am myself navigating extremely difficult personal circumstances, including ongoing matrimonial proceedings, yet my concern for my brother's welfare compelled me to seek judicial intervention."

She concluded: "My only intention has always been his safety, dignity & fair treatment. I remain hopeful & thankful for the continued support extended to him by our Government as a son of our nation."

Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitly, a former Indian Army officer and Celina's brother, has been detained in the UAE since September 6, 2024. Reports suggest the matter is linked to alleged national security concerns, though exact charges have not been made public.