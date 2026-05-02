<i>Raja Shivaji</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Crosses Rs 10 Crore Mark

Historical drama Raja Shivaji, headlined by Riteish Deshmukh, released in theatres on the occasion of Maharashtra Day and opened to a strong response at the box office.

What's Happening

The film, mounted on a large scale and released in both Hindi and Marathi, recorded solid numbers on its first day.

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 11.35 crore in India on its opening day, in Hindi and Marathi. The film made Rs 8 crore in Marathi, and Rs 3.35 crore in Hindi.

The film had around 6000 shows on its release day. The film had around 6000 shows on its release day.

The 1900 Marathi shows saw an occupancy of 68 per cent, and the 4200 Hindi shows saw an occupancy of around 16 per cent.

The Marathi version led the performance, contributing a major share of the collections.

In Mumbai, which had the highest number of Marathi shows at around 600, the occupancy stood at approximately 73 per cent. I

n comparison, the Hindi version saw relatively lower turnout, with Delhi-NCR registering around 400 shows and an occupancy of about 13 per cent.

Background

Raja Shivaji features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh, with Salman Khan appearing in a cameo role.

The film is backed by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company.

At the box office, the film outperformed Ek Din, which released on the same day and collected Rs 1 crore on its opening day.

It also surpassed the opening figures of Aamir Khan's recent film Sitaare Zameen Par, which had earned Rs 10.7 crore on day one.

Despite its strong start, the film's opening remains lower than Chhaava, which had collected Rs 33 crore on its first day.

However, Raja Shivaji released on a comparatively smaller scale with around 6000 shows, whereas Chhaava had a much wider release of approximately 16,000 shows.