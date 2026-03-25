Celina Jaitly Shares Emotional Note On Her Twins' 14th Birthday: "Never Imagined I Would Not Be There"

Celina Jaitly, embroiled in a legal case ever since filing for divorce from husband Peter Haag, took to social media earlier today to share a note on missing out on her twin sons Winston and Viraaj's 14th birthday.

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Sharing a series of childhood pictures with her children, Celina Jaitly wrote, "Happy 14th, my darling Winston & Viraaj. I never imagined that I would not be able to be there… that I would not have heard your voices or seen your faces for so many months leading up to your 14th birthday."

She continued, "A mother goes through so much to bring her children into this world, to nurture them, to love them every single day… just like my mother did for me. Today, I feel that truth in every breath I take. I would do everything all over again a million times just to have you placed in my arms again."

She added, "Winston, Viraaj, Arthur & Shamsher, you will always be my greatest treasures & my highest achievements in life. God blessed me with the privilege of being your mother & I will carry that blessing with pride, no matter where I am."

She expressed gratitude to Winston and Viraaj for choosing her as their "mother". She also thanked them for their kindness and compassion.

Celina Jaitly said, "I hope this message travels across every distance. I hope the universe allows our hearts to connect today. My love will reach you. My prayers will reach you. I hope you receive my letters & my gifts that I sent you. I hope I will get to see you today & speak to you today."

"Remember this always: your lives are limitless. Everything you dream of, you can achieve. Whatever goodness life gives you, pass it on. Until Mama holds you again… be safe, be strong & know that everything I am doing is for our future so that we can be together again as a family. Mama loves you beyond this world," concluded the actress.

How Her Divorce Impacted Her Relationship With Her Children

Celina Jaitly has earlier opened up about what she describes as a painful custody battle with her estranged husband, Peter Haag, alleging that she has been denied any access to her three children despite an Austrian court granting joint custody.

In an emotional post on X, the actor detailed her experience of leaving Austria, returning to India, and the legal and financial hurdles she says have kept her separated from her sons Winston, Viraj, and Arthur.

In her post, Celina wrote about the moment she decided to leave Austria in October last year, claiming she fled an abusive marriage with the help of neighbours.

"I Lost My Children the Day I Chose to Leave Austria to Protect My Dignity, My Children & My Brother. For the thousands of men & women who have written to me about the abuse they have endured in their marriage. I want you to know that you are not alone! 11 Oct 2025 In the early hours of the morning, I left Austria with the assistance of neighbours to escape what I had experienced as systematic oppression & abuse. Thereafter, I was compelled to return to India with only a minimal sum of money in my bank account to navigate the rest of my life," she wrote.

She added that even after moving back to India, she had to seek court intervention simply to enter her own home, a property she says she purchased before her marriage. According to the actor, she was forced to take out a large loan to meet legal expenses, while her children remained in Austria.

Despite a joint custody order being in place, Celina claims she has been unable to speak to or meet her sons. "Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken!" she wrote, calling the separation devastating.

The actor also stated that she has tried multiple times to reach an amicable settlement with her husband, keeping the interests of the children at the forefront, but says those attempts were met with unreasonable conditions.

She alleges that her efforts to co-parent have been obstructed through what she terms selective narratives and interference with parent-child contact.

In the post, Celina claimed that her children are being influenced against her. "There has been repeated interference with my children's access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born..." she wrote.

The actress further alleged that after she sought an amicable separation, she was presented with demands linked to her premarital assets and was even told to take up low-paid work in Austria to retain joint custody. "When I asked for an amicable separation, I was told that my professional background & achievements were irrelevant & was advised to take up work as a cleaner or in a supermarket... simply to retain the joint custody of my children," she stated, questioning why she was being denied the right to rebuild her life in India.

Background

Celina Jaitly filed for divorce from her husband, Peter Haag, in November last year at an Andheri court in Mumbai on grounds of domestic violence and abuse. Her post came as a shock, as she used to share lovey-dovey pictures with her husband and children on social media on various occasions.

According to Celina's lawyer, Peter Haag filed for divorce last year in an Austrian court. He reportedly took this step after Celina learned about properties in Vienna being sold without her knowledge. In the case filed in Austria, Haag is attempting to prove that Celina has no claim over any of their properties.

The lawyer also alleged that Peter is blaming Celina for the breakdown of their marriage. While Celina had asked him to seek a mutual-consent divorce for the sake of their children, Peter was not willing to agree.

The actress, represented by the law firm Karanjawala & Co., sought Rs 10 lakh in monthly maintenance and urged the court to restrain Haag from entering her Mumbai residence. She has also sought custody of their three children, who are currently living with Haag in Austria. In addition, she has demanded Rs 50 crore as compensation for loss of earnings allegedly caused by her husband.

Jaitly and Haag married in 2010. They became parents to twin boys in March 2012. Five years later, she gave birth to a second set of twin boys, one of whom died due to a hypoplastic heart.