<i>Drishyam 3</i> Trailer: Mohanlal's Georgekutty's Perfect Escape Begins To Crack

The makers of Drishyam 3 unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film on Saturday, bringing back Mohanlal as Georgekutty in the next chapter of the popular crime thriller franchise directed by Jeethu Joseph.

What's Happening

The trailer hints that the investigation surrounding Georgekutty and his family is far from over.

It opens with a warning directed at the family: "The police, and a large section of society, know exactly what the truth is in this case."

As visuals of Georgekutty's mist-covered home play out, media voices in the trailer describe the character as difficult to understand. "He's incredibly shy. No wonder even the police called it quits," they say.

Police officials are also shown acknowledging Georgekutty's intelligence and his ability to stay ahead of the investigation.

The trailer further reveals tension within Georgekutty's household.

During a family meal, his wife Rani George, played by Meena, asks him whether their troubles are truly over, as he had once promised. Georgekutty remains silent.

A key moment in the trailer comes when someone asks him, "Why don't you tell your family about the acid?", prompting Georgekutty to open up about his fears.

"When they learn what I did, what if they start thinking their father is a criminal? I'm starting to think myself that way, so why wouldn't they?" he says.

As the trailer progresses, the media and investigators continue digging deeper into the case, eventually uncovering evidence that appears to reopen the investigation against Georgekutty and his family.

The final moments show Georgekutty visibly shaken after discovering something on his phone.

Background

The film marks the third instalment in the Drishyam franchise, which began in 2013. The sequel released in 2021, while the upcoming third chapter arrives five years later. The franchise is produced by Antony Perumbavoor and distributed by Panorama Studios.

Before returning to Drishyam, Mohanlal was seen joining hands with fellow Malayalam superstar Mammootty for Patriot, directed by Mahesh Narayanan.

The Malayalam franchise was later adapted into Hindi with Ajay Devgn playing Vijay Salgaonkar. Shriya Saran and Tabu also featured in the Hindi versions. The third Hindi installment is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2 this year.