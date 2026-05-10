Disha Patani To Make Hollywood Debut With <i>The Portal Of Force</i>, Trailer Out

Actor Disha Patani is set to make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming supernatural action-thriller The Portal of Force. The film's trailer was unveiled on Friday.

What's Happening

The film also stars Kevin Spacey, Tyrese Gibson and Dolph Lundgren.

The project marks the first installment in the Statiguards vs Holiguards Saga, a new cinematic universe created by Lado Okhotnikov.

In the trailer, Disha appears as Jessica, a central character caught between two ancient factions - the Statiguards and the Holiguards.

The story revolves around a long-standing conflict between the two groups, with Jessica positioned as "The Chosen One".

According to the film's premise, Jessica is the daughter of rival leaders from both sides and becomes the key figure in deciding the fate of the battle and humanity itself.

Background

Speaking about her experience working on the international project, Disha said in a press note,

The note read, "I've waited with bated breath for the trailer of this very special project. Stepping into my first international outing was both thrilling and terrifying - but the scope to explore the craft was massive. Working with an experienced, diverse cast was an education in itself. You realise that storytelling transcends language and geography -- honesty on screen is universal. I've always loved action and to bring what I've learned on the home turf to a global platform feels incredibly empowering."

The actor also described working on the film as a learning experience while collaborating with an International cast.

Directed by Kevin Spacey, the film marks his return to directing after more than two decades.

The makers describe the movie as a supernatural action-thriller centred around a secret war between two opposing ancient forces.

Apart from her Hollywood debut, Disha will also be seen in the upcoming Bollywood film Awarapan 2.