After Viral Video With Rumoured Girlfriend Disha Patani Reveals His Face, Talwiinder Says, "My World Turned Upside Down"

Punjabi singer Talwiinder, known for guarding his identity behind a mask, recently found himself at the centre of unexpected attention after a video of him without it went viral on the Internet.

What's Happening

For years, Talwiinder has kept his face hidden in music videos and live performances, making the mask an integral part of his public persona.

That carefully maintained anonymity was disrupted when a clip of him unmasked at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding began circulating on social media.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Talwiinder described the shock of discovering the clip. He revealed that hundreds of people alerted him to it.

He said, "I woke up to the video and saw my face everywhere. I was not in the right state of mind when I saw it. I felt like my face was snatched away from me. My world turned upside down."

He also expressed frustration over how the video was amplified online. "On top of that, you see people making content on it just to get some views. That shows their true colours as well. Just for some views and likes, you are really going to use this content to get another piece out of it. Even the person who gave the video to the media-why? For Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 50,000?"

Talwiinder reiterated that his focus has always been on his sound rather than his appearance. He explained that the mask helps him avoid the pressure of maintaining a certain image and allows him to move around without being recognised.

Background

In recent weeks, the singer has also been in the news for his appearances with actor Disha Patani.

The two were first spotted spending time together, sparking speculation about a possible relationship.

They later attended the Lollapalooza 2026 concert together and were seen walking hand in hand, which further fuelled rumours.

Addressing the speculation in the same interview, Talwiinder said that he and Disha are still getting to know each other and prefer not to be influenced by the narratives being built around them.

