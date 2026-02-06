Arijit Singh Teams Up With Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur For A Love Song

Arijit Singh has been dominating headlines ever since he announced his exit from playback singing on January 27. But it seems his fans will be treated to a variety of choices before Singh says his final goodbye to film music.

On Friday, the makers of Echoes of Us dropped a teaser for the song Tere Sang. The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh and Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur. Interestingly, the film marks Iulia's acting debut as well.

About Tere Sang

The song will be released tomorrow. Salman Khan Film Music has been tagged as the music label, while Sony Music India has been assigned the task of music distribution.

About Echoes of Us

This English short film, titled Echoes of Us, was announced last year. Directed by Joe Rajan, it stars veteran actor Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz alongside Iulia.

Taran Adarsh announced the news on Instagram with a monochrome carousel that opens with a glamorous close-up shot of Iulia Vantur. It is followed by a snap of Deepak Tijori sharing a candid moment with the actress. The final frame features the entire cast and crew.

The side note read: "Iulia Vantur makes her acting debut in English film: Director Joe Rajan begins filming Echoes of Us. Director Joe Rajan has commenced shooting for his English short film Echoes of Us."

Iulia's Passion for Music

Iulia Vantur debuted in the music world with the song "Every Night and Day," composed by Himesh Reshammiya. She also sang a rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's "Lag Jaa Gale" in Salman Khan's film Sikandar.

Talking about Salman Khan's support, Iulia told Filmfare: "The emotional support is very important for everybody—to have somebody who believes in your voice. He was one person who believed in my voice and my talent. He encouraged me to do this when I doubted myself. There were moments when I was not received so well."