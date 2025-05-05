Salman Khan's Rumoured Girlfriend Iulia Vantur To Make Her Acting Debut. Details Inside

Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend and singer Iulia Vantur is ready to make her acting debut. On Monday (May 5), film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news by sharing a post on Instagram.

Iulia Vantur has been roped in for an English short film titled Echoes Of Us. The project, directed by Joe Rajan, went on the floors recently.

Veteran actor Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz are also a part of the movie.

Taran Adarsh's monochrome carousel opens to a glamorous close-up shot of Iulia Vantur. It is followed by a snap of Deepak Tijori having a candid moment with the actress. The final frame features the entire cast and crew.

The side note read, “Iulia Vantur makes her acting debut in English film: Director Joe Rajan begins filming Echoes Of Us. Director Joe Rajan has commenced shooting for his English short film Echoes Of Us.”

Taran Adarsh added, “Marking her acting debut, Iulia Vantur plays a key role in the film, which also stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alessandra Whelan Merediz.”

Echoes Of Us is bankrolled by actress Pooja Batra in collaboration with Alliance Media. Other details of the short film, including the plot and the release date, are currently under tight wraps.

Iulia Vantur stepped into the world of music with the song Every Night And Day. The track was composed by Himesh Reshammiya. The 44-year-old also lent her voice to the reprised version of Lata Mangeshkar's Lag Jaa Gale. The track was a part of Salman Khan's latest film Sikandar.

Did you know it was Salman Khan who supported Iulia Vantur when she failed to believe in her voice? The singer, in a conversation with Filmfare, revealed it herself.

Iulia Vantur said, “The emotional support is very important for everybody. To have somebody who believes in your voice. He was one person who believed in my voice and my talent. He encouraged me to do this when I doubted myself.” Read the full interview here.