Vivek Agnihotri On Calling Maharashtrian Food "<i>Gareebo Ka Khaana</i>": "Don't Drag Me In A Controversy"

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who is busy promoting his upcoming film The Bengal Files, recently faced criticism over his remarks on Maharashtrian food.

What's Happening

During an interview, Vivek Agnihotri had described it as "kisaano ka gareeb khana (food eaten by poor farmers)."

After backlash online, Vivek has now clarified that his comments were made in jest and edited in a way that sounded controversial.

Vivek appeared with his wife, actor Pallavi Joshi, on Curly Tales' YouTube channel, where the topic of Maharashtrian food came up.

Pallavi, who grew up eating the cuisine, recalled how he reacted to it early in their marriage.

"I will tell you about Maharashtrian dishes. He didn't like anything that I cooked because he used to think, 'Yeh kya tum log gareebo ka khana khaate ho (What kind of poor people food do you guys eat)'. That's all he ever told me because Marathi food is so simple. We just saute the vegetables and eat that. 'Yeh gareebo ka khana hai (This is poor people's food)'. He kept telling that to me through my life and that's exactly what he is eating now because he realises the benefits of that food now," she said.

Vivek Agnihotri On His Food Habits

Vivek said that his reaction came from being used to Delhi-style food. "There's no salt in that, you have to add it separately. You even have to squeeze the lemon on top. Then she told me to have kadhi, I expected it will be full of red chillies but Marathi kadhi is like a healthy dish. Plus, they serve small portions. Now I understand the concept that they don't want to waste but in Delhi, unless you waste some food, you aren't rich," he said.

He called Maharashtrian food a "culture shock" for him. "I said kisaano jaisa gareeb khana khate hain (You eat like poor farmers), but slowly, she adapted to North Indian food. Now, I don't eat that anymore. Now, I eat like her, just simple food. That is the best way to eat. Maharashtrian thali is the most economical and healthy thali," he added.

Vivek also shared that he no longer eats Maharashtrian food as he has shifted to a plant-based diet and given up non-vegetarian food and alcohol.

How Did Vivek Agnihotri React To The Backlash?

Following the reaction to his comments, Vivek addressed the issue on The Raunac Podcast. He said, "Maine hasi mazak mein bola (I said it in jest)," and added that his words had been taken out of context.

"People picked up the first half of my statement, 'how dare he call Maharashtrian food poor people food, maaro ise pakad ke'. So don't drag me in a controversy. People edit things these days," he said.