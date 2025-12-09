The <i>Dhurandhar</i> Story: How A Tip-Off About Kandahar Hijacker Became A Ranveer Singh Blockbuster

Dhurandhar has been making the right noise. From the storyline to its stellar performances, the film is here to stay. Aditya Raj Kaul, who has worked as a Research Assistant on the project, shared a detailed note about how the story came on board.

Aditya Raj Kaul, a dear friend of director Aditya Dhar, wrote in his long post, "Many on social media have asked how I became a part of Team Dhurandhar as a Research Consultant. Aditya Dhar has been a friend for many years even before the earth-shattering Uri project had begun. To cut the long story short, here we go.

"In March 2022, a highly placed source tipped me off about the mysterious killing of a man named Zahid Akhund in Karachi. I was told it was a major development, but given no further details. It took me two days to establish that Zahid Akhund was, in fact, Zahoor Mistry also known as Bhola, one of the hijackers of the IC-814 aircraft. Nearly twenty-three years after the hijacking, he had been killed at point-blank range. The Pakistani ISI had instructed the local media not to report the incident. The killing itself was carried out by two bike-borne men from a local Karachi gang," Aditya Raj Kaul mentioned in his post.

"I broke this story in Indian media and the entire national media followed my reporting. Later I investigated this further and made a documentary on this killing. The rest, as they say, is history.

"Around this time, Aditya Dhar was already working on his film's storyboard. When he approached me, one conversation led to another and that's how I came on board. As did my highly placed source. Rest is classified information," he continued.

"Enjoy Dhurandhar. And trust me you are just not ready for the second part in March 2026," signed off Aditya Raj Kaul.

About Dhurandhar's Box Office Report

Dhurandhar has been defying all the box office predictions. In four days, the film minted Rs 126 crore. Praising the weekend performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "ROCKING WEEKEND - IT'S A CENTURY... #Dhurandhar delivers an excellent opening weekend, cruising past the ₹100 cr mark in just three days... The film has defied all predictions, with word of mouth catching fire as the days progressed."

The film marks the comeback of Uri director Aditya Dhar. Boasting a stellar cast, Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt.