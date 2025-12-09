Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary After Welcoming Baby Boy: "Grateful And Sleep Deprived"

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are soaking in a new phase of joy as they embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple, who welcomed a baby boy on November 7, have been receiving an outpouring of love from fans and industry friends alike.

While Katrina has been away from social media since the birth of their son, Vicky has now delighted fans by sharing the first picture with his wife after becoming parents - and he picked the perfect occasion to do so.

On their fourth wedding anniversary, Vicky Kaushal posted a selfie with Katrina Kaif on Instagram. In the picture, Vicky is seen gazing lovingly at Katrina, while she smiles warmly at the camera.

Alongside the photo, he penned a sweet caption that instantly won hearts: "Celebrating today... blissful, grateful and sleep deprived. Happy 4 to us."

The post quickly attracted emotional reactions, with fans affectionately commenting, "Mama and Dada," while another wrote, "New papa and mommy in town." Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also joined in, dropping heart emojis for the new parents.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Welcome Their First Child

The anniversary post comes just weeks after the couple announced the arrival of their son. On November 7, Vicky Kaushal shared the joyful news on Instagram with a simple message, "Blessed."

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021 at the scenic Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Their intimate and meticulously guarded wedding was attended by close family and friends.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the historical drama Chhaava, while Katrina Kaif appeared in Merry Christmas opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

ALSO READ: Sham Kaushal Shares A Heartfelt Post Welcoming Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Baby Boy: "So Happy On Becoming Dada"