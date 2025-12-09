Deepika Padukone To Play Female Lead In Vicky Kaushal's <i>Mahavatar</i>? What We Know

Deepika Padukone's latest spotting outside Maddock Films' office sparked curiosity among her fans. Speculation began about whether she has joined Maddock's horror-comedy universe. However, a new report by a news portal has shared fresh details.

According to the report, the actress is now being considered to play the female lead in Maddock Films' mythological drama Mahavatar, starring Vicky Kaushal. The movie is based on the immortal warrior Parashuram and was announced last year.

A source told Mid-Day, "The team has been looking for someone who can bring gravitas and emotional depth to the role written opposite Parashurama. Deepika fits that space perfectly. Conversations have begun, but they are still at an early stage. She is among the top names the studio has engaged with."

Talking about the importance of the female lead, the source added, "Amar Kaushik has been clear from the beginning that the character must have equal footing in the narrative."

If Deepika comes on board, this will mark her first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. The makers are yet to give an official confirmation.

Recently, in an interview with Zoom, Amar Kaushik shared some insights regarding Vicky's casting for Mahavatar. He said, "He has been an AD. He assisted Anurag (Kashyap) sir too. So, since then, I wanted to do something with Vicky. Kabhi aisa nahi hua tha ki main Mahavatar banaunga bhi. Ye aapke dimaag mein rehta hi ki yaar aisi kahaani aayegi, (par) kon hoga vaha tak toh aap pohochte nahi ho."

He added, "And since I don't know when, suddenly it occurred to me that this film needs a person who has purity, who looks very pure, who has angst, yet has a very deep meaning in his eyes and in the way he talks."

Vicky was last seen in Chhaava.