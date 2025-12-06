Vicky Kaushal Brings Home A High-End Rs 3.20 Crore Lexus After Welcoming Son

Vicky Kaushal brought home a fresh new luxury ride. The actor, who is settling into fatherhood after the arrival of his baby boy with Katrina Kaif, was seen cruising around Mumbai in a brand-new Lexus LM350h 4S.

Vicky stepped out for an event on Thursday evening, and when the cameras followed him to the parking area, fans noticed the gleaming new model waiting for him.

The LM350h 4S, known for its comfort and spacious four-seater layout, comes with a price tag that sits between Rs 3.18 crore and Rs 3.20 crore.

The timing of this addition makes it even sweeter. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their first child on November 7, a moment they shared with fans through a joint social media post.

Their note read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” The post showed a cute illustration of a cradle with a teddy bear.

Vicky kept his caption short and warm: “Blessed.” The actor also attached a red heart to the side note.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in 2021 at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's 2024 film Merry Christmas. The project features Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi as the male lead.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal shared screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in Chhaava. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son and successor of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his first-ever collaboration with ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Titled Love & War, the film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Vicky has earlier worked with Ranbir in Sanju and with Alia in Raazi.