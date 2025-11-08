Sham Kaushal Shares A Heartfelt Post Welcoming Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Baby Boy: "So Happy On Becoming <i>Dada</i>"

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, yesterday. Vicky Kaushal shared the announcement in an Instagram post, writing, "Blessed." Now, Vicky Kaushal's father and veteran action director Sham Kaushal has also penned a heartfelt note and shared it on Instagram, expressing his joy at becoming a grandfather.

What's Happening

Sham Kaushal shared a text message on Instagram, expressing, "So so happy becoming a Dada."

He continued, "Shukariya Rab Da﻿... Kal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etna meherban rehne ke liye jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai﻿. God is and has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe﻿. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed hain﻿. May God bless all. Rab Rakha﻿."

About The Pregnancy

Katrina, 43, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, announced their pregnancy in September.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 in the picturesque locale of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. It was an intimate wedding attended only by the couple's family and close friends.

While Katrina Kaif maintained a low profile throughout her pregnancy, Vicky Kaushal was often spotted attending social and film events.

Pregnancy Announcement Post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their pregnancy by sharing an Instagram post on September 23.

The couple posted a Polaroid-style photo where Vicky is seen holding Katrina's baby bump. She was dressed casually in a white top and jeans.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the crime thriller Merry Christmas, and Vicky Kaushal was most recently seen in the period drama Chhaava, one of the highest-earning films of 2025.

In A Nutshell

Vicky Kaushal's father and veteran action director Sham Kaushal took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post welcoming his grandson. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were blessed with a baby boy on November 7, 2025.

