Actor Sivaji Says Sorry For Comments On Actresses' Clothes: 'Sincerely Apologise'

Telugu actor Sivaji has issued a public apology following widespread backlash over remarks he made about women's clothing at the pre-release event of the upcoming film Dhandoraa. The actor's comments, which were widely criticised as unsolicited and moralising, sparked strong reactions from social media users and several members of the film fraternity.

Taking to X, Sivaji shared a video message expressing regret over his statements made at the event held on Monday. He said, "I should not have used unparliamentary words. I was not speaking about all women. I only said maybe actresses wouldn't be made to feel uncomfortable if they dressed carefully. The intention wasn't to demean anyone, but because I used such words, I sincerely apologise."

"I sincerely apologise for my words during the Dhandoraa pre-release event last night," he wrote, acknowledging the hurt his remarks caused.

I sincerely apologise for my words during the Dhandoraa pre-release event last night.@itsmaatelugu pic.twitter.com/8zDPaClqWT — Sivaji (@ActorSivaji) December 23, 2025

What Sivaji Said At The Event

The controversy began when Sivaji, who recently played the antagonist in Court, addressed the audience while praising the female host for wearing a saree. What followed, however, was an unsolicited rant about how women, particularly heroines, should dress.

Speaking in Telugu, the actor said, "I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets."

Continuing his monologue, Sivaji added, "A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart." He also cited examples of yesteryear actresses and Rashmika Mandanna, suggesting that they are respected not only for their work but also for what he described as their "modest" dressing.

He concluded his address by stating, "Freedom is precious-don't lose it. People will respect you based on your conduct. Glamour should have limits; it should not cross a certain line."

The comments were met with immediate criticism online, with many calling them regressive and inappropriate for a public platform.

Celebs React

The issue also drew reactions from several celebrities. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, actor Lakshmi Manchu, Manchu Manoj, and Anasuya Bharadwaj were among those who responded publicly, with many emphasising personal freedom, respect, and the need to stop imposing moral standards on women.