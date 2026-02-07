Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Being Called "3rd Rate Actor From 3rd World", Here's What Hurt Him

Amitabh Bachchan recently took immense pride in celebrating India's historic win in the U19 Cricket World Cup title for a record sixth time. The Ayush Mhatre-led India side registered the largest margin of victory in terms of runs in a U19 World Cup final by defeating England by 100 runs at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. Following the historic win, the veteran star spoke about India's position on the world stage across various fields.

In his recent blog, Amitabh Bachchan walked down memory lane to recall a personal incident when he was mobbed at an international airport. Despite the passage of time, the incident left an indelible mark on him.

He revealed that he had been invited to a country – without disclosing its name – for a film festival and shared, “In the plane I saw their newspaper, which had a picture of one of my films...not understanding the language I asked the air hostess, what is written...she said it is a poster of a Indian film and the paper says that its actor is coming to the country.”

Recalling how he was mobbed soon after landing, the megastar continued, “Surprised how and why this foreign country could be so enamoured by our films, on landing I found out why.....people started gathering, had a problem getting from plane to immigration desk...but the crowd kept gathering around, making it difficult for me to even walk...the situation became so chaotic that the Police came, pulled me out from the crowd, took me out from the Airport, put me in a car and escorted me to my hotel.”

Big B further revealed that it was the first time in his life that his immigration was done inside a hotel, and that the mob had even suffocated him. Subsequently, whenever he stepped out for an event or a sightseeing trip, people would mob him to such an extent that police escorts and cop cars would follow him for protection.

It was during this time that a senior, elderly journalist from the country wrote a news piece about the Bollywood actor with a headline that read, “WHY IS SO MUCH ATTENTION BEING GIVEN TO THIS 3RD RATE ACTOR FROM A 3RD WORLD COUNTRY..!”

Reacting to the same, Amitabh Bachchan shared, “The 3rd rate actor bit was correct and accepted by me, but India being called 3rd World was hurtful,” adding, “I repeat here for convenience. U19 Cricket INDIA .. WORLD CHAMPIONS! Thok diya dushman ko!! Blind, Women's, Men's Cricket ALL world Champions...we are NUMBER 1...ONE...on top, FIRST in the World. We are NOT 3rd World...we are FIRST World !! BHARAT MATA KI JAI!"

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. The Tamil film, directed by T. J. Gnanavel, was released on October 10, 2025.