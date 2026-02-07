<i>Mary Kom</i> And <i>The Family Man 3</i> Actor Sunil Thapa Dies At 68

Veteran actor Sunil Thapa, known for his work in Indian and Nepalese cinema, has died at the age of 68 in Kathmandu.

According to our sources, he returned from a shoot and went to sleep. He was found unconscious the next morning. On arrival at the hospital, he was declared dead. The cause of death is reported to be cardiac arrest.

Official confirmation from the family is awaited.

About Sunil Thapa

Before making his mark in cinema, Sunil Thapa began his career as a model in Mumbai in the mid-1970s, working with reputable fabric brands. He was also a sports enthusiast and played football for Bombay clubs. He even worked as a photojournalist for JS Magazine (Junior Statesman) and covered the Bhutan Coronation in 1974.

Sunil Thapa was born in Dang, Nepal, and is credited with over 300 Nepali films. One of his most popular roles was Rate Kaila in the 1991 cult classic Chino, considered to this day one of the most memorable performances in Nepali cinema.

In Indian cinema, his role as coach Narjit to Priyanka Chopra's onscreen character Mary Kom in the biopic is widely appreciated. It is said that this role cemented his presence and achievements in the South Asian film landscape.

More recently, he appeared as David Khuzou in Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Season 3, essaying the character of a respected leader and MCA chief in Nagaland.

He had shared a post with Manoj Bajpayee after filming The Family Man 3. The caption read, "I had an incredible experience shooting in Nagaland for #TheFamilyMan, alongside the phenomenal Mr. @bajpayee.manoj and Mr. @daliptahil. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my Nagamese teacher, Mr Tia. Thank you, everyone, for the love and support!"

His contributions to the world of art extended beyond cinema. He served as chairperson of the Everest Film Academy, where he imparted his knowledge to a new generation of artists.