"Best Decision I Ever Made": Priyanka Chopra's Mushy Post For Husband Nick Jonas Is Love, Actually

Priyanka Chopra penned an emotional tribute to husband Nick Jonas as he released his new solo album Sunday Best, calling him an "honest" and "secure" person who "bared his soul" through his music.

The actor shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, accompanied by a series of photos and videos capturing moments from their personal life over the years.

In the post, Priyanka praised Nick's talent and personality, describing her relationship with him as the best decision she has ever made.

"You are what dreams are made of... Find yourself someone who not only loves and respects you but cherishes you like a treasure and isn't afraid to show it," she wrote.

Reflecting on their journey together, she added that the photos, though from their early days, still felt "like yesterday".

The actor also highlighted Nick's sincerity and emotional depth as an artist. Expressing pride in Sunday Best, Priyanka wrote that it takes a "really secure person" to reach deep within and share such vulnerability with the world.

Sunday Best marks Nick Jonas's first solo album in nearly five years. The release follows a stadium tour with his brothers and was preceded by the lead single Gut Punch.

Nick will also be seen on screen alongside Paul Rudd in 'Power Ballad', directed by John Carney, scheduled for release on June 5.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi', starring Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

She will also be seen in 'The Bluff', where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. The movie is set to release on February 25.

