Zayn Malik Announces The Konnakol Tour, India Not On The List

Singer Zayn Malik has announced the date and venues for his biggest tours yet, titled 'The Konnakol Tour'. The musical tour is set to start on May 12.

With 'The Konnakol Tour', the artist is set to headline arenas and stadiums across North America, South America, Mexico and his native U.K. The tour kicks off on May 12, 2026, at Manchester's AO Arena, with Zayn making stops in Glasgow and Birmingham before rounding off his only European shows this year with a show at London's The O2 on May 23, ahead of the UK Spring Bank Holiday.

Zayn will also perform dates in Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, and more before concluding on Frida,y 20th November in Miami, FL at Kaseya Centre.

May 12: Manchester, U.K. - AO Arena

May 16: Glasgow, U.K. - OVO Hydro

May 19: Birmingham, U.K. - Utilita Arena Birmingham

May 23: London, U.K. - The O2

June 14: Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio Borregos

June 17: Guadalajara, Mexico - Arena VFG

June 20: Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros

July 19: Philadelphia, Pa. - Xfinity Mobile Arena

July 20: Pittsburgh, Pa. - PPG Paints Arena

July 23: Milwaukee, Wisc. - Fiserv Forum

July 24: St. Paul, Minn. - Grand Casino Arena

July 27: Chicago - United Centre

July 28: Indianapolis, Ind. - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

July 31: Nashville - Bridgestone Arena

August 24: Phoenix - Mortgage Matchup Centre

August 25: San Diego, Calif. - Pechanga Arena San Diego

August 28: Inglewood, Calif. - Intuit Dome

September 1: Anaheim, Calif. - Honda Centre

September 2: San Francisco, Calif. - Chase Centre

September 5: Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena

October 2: Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena

October 6: Buenos Aires, AR - Movistar Arena

October 10: São Paulo, BR - Allianz Parque

October 14: Lima, PE - Costa 21

November 7: Buffalo, N.Y. - KeyBank Centre

November 8: Detroit, Mich. - Little Caesars Arena

November 11: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

November 12: Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Centre

November 15: Boston - TD Garden

November 19: Orlando, Fla. - Kia Centre

November 20: Miami - Kaseya Centre

On his Instagram, Zayn Malik shared the dates and venues for his upcoming tour on Friday.

"Announcing THE KONNAKOL TOUR, my first ever headline arena & stadium tour," wrote Zayn Malik while sharing the poster.

The British singer rose to prominence with the band 'One Direction', which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. After leaving the band, the singer has released albums including Mind of Mine, Icarus Falls, Nobody Is Listening and Room Under the Stairs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)