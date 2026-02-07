Zayn Malik Announces The Konnakol Tour, India Not On The List

- Zayn Malik will start The Konnakol Tour on May 12, 2026, in Manchester U.K
- The tour covers North America, South America, Mexico, and the U.K. arenas
- European shows run from May 12 to May 23, ending at London’s The O2
Singer Zayn Malik has announced the date and venues for his biggest tours yet, titled 'The Konnakol Tour'. The musical tour is set to start on May 12.
With 'The Konnakol Tour', the artist is set to headline arenas and stadiums across North America, South America, Mexico and his native U.K. The tour kicks off on May 12, 2026, at Manchester's AO Arena, with Zayn making stops in Glasgow and Birmingham before rounding off his only European shows this year with a show at London's The O2 on May 23, ahead of the UK Spring Bank Holiday.
Zayn will also perform dates in Los Angeles, Mexico City, São Paulo, and more before concluding on Frida,y 20th November in Miami, FL at Kaseya Centre.
May 12: Manchester, U.K. - AO Arena
May 16: Glasgow, U.K. - OVO Hydro
May 19: Birmingham, U.K. - Utilita Arena Birmingham
May 23: London, U.K. - The O2
June 14: Monterrey, Mexico - Estadio Borregos
June 17: Guadalajara, Mexico - Arena VFG
June 20: Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio GNP Seguros
July 19: Philadelphia, Pa. - Xfinity Mobile Arena
July 20: Pittsburgh, Pa. - PPG Paints Arena
July 23: Milwaukee, Wisc. - Fiserv Forum
July 24: St. Paul, Minn. - Grand Casino Arena
July 27: Chicago - United Centre
July 28: Indianapolis, Ind. - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
July 31: Nashville - Bridgestone Arena
August 24: Phoenix - Mortgage Matchup Centre
August 25: San Diego, Calif. - Pechanga Arena San Diego
August 28: Inglewood, Calif. - Intuit Dome
September 1: Anaheim, Calif. - Honda Centre
September 2: San Francisco, Calif. - Chase Centre
September 5: Seattle - Climate Pledge Arena
October 2: Santiago, CL - Movistar Arena
October 6: Buenos Aires, AR - Movistar Arena
October 10: São Paulo, BR - Allianz Parque
October 14: Lima, PE - Costa 21
November 7: Buffalo, N.Y. - KeyBank Centre
November 8: Detroit, Mich. - Little Caesars Arena
November 11: Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
November 12: Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Centre
November 15: Boston - TD Garden
November 19: Orlando, Fla. - Kia Centre
November 20: Miami - Kaseya Centre
On his Instagram, Zayn Malik shared the dates and venues for his upcoming tour on Friday.
"Announcing THE KONNAKOL TOUR, my first ever headline arena & stadium tour," wrote Zayn Malik while sharing the poster.
The British singer rose to prominence with the band 'One Direction', which went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. After leaving the band, the singer has released albums including Mind of Mine, Icarus Falls, Nobody Is Listening and Room Under the Stairs.
