Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How Alia Bhatt Got Emotional At A Recent Event

Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt recently attended the Sadak Suraksha Abhiyan 2026 event, a nationwide public awareness campaign to promote responsible road behaviour across India.

Following the event, Amitabh shared on his blog a poignant on-stage conversation with Alia and a mother who had lost her son in a tragic road accident.

Amitabh also recalled how Alia got emotional at the event.

"Many aspects to learn from and be involved to implement them... but one that was most important was: The whole concept of not wanting to help any injured during a road accident and the fear of facing the Police, now altered... Encourage the passerby to help a victim at an accident and not face Police inquiry, but also to be rewarded a sum of money as gratitude form the GOI," he posted.

Big B added, "This lady in yellow... lost her son in a road accident .. no one came to help , and she lost him .. later learnt learnt from Hospital that had he been brought in earlier he could have been saved... A brave lady to have come on this public platform and share this incident publicly, without any malice, but a plea for future humans to emulate."

He went on to share, "And if a celebrity sitting next to her, herself a Mother recently of a 3 yr old daughter, when elaborating on the moment, gets emotional and cannot speak any further .. expressed not just the bravery of the Lady in yellow, but that, as per my suggestion, to design a campaign on this unfortunate moment and give the others time to think that tomorrow one could be in a similar situation and to seek that much needed help to save a life."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Big B's upcoming projects include sci-fi sequel Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 and The Intern remake.

On the other hand, Alia will be seen in Love and War with Vicky Kaushal and her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Alpha in pipeline.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)