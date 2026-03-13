<i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari And Vedang Raina's Dreamy Tale Of Love And Longing

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's next feature film with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has been titled Main Vaapas Aaunga, the makers said on Friday while sharing the official teaser of the movie, which promises a story of love and longing.

The film, which also stars Sharvari, Vedang Raina and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, is being billed as an exciting cinematic experience, filled with a contemporary and witty narrative that explores the depth of human connection, the makers said in a statement.

The film, set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, follows a young man (Raina) who falls in love with a woman (Sharvari) in the pre-Partition era - a story that unfolds across two timelines, with Shah essaying the older version of the character and Dosanjh playing his grandson.

The teaser, set to Dosanjh's evocative vocals, offers a poignant glimpse into the narrative which the makers have described as both intimate and expansive - not just of a boy and a girl, but of a country.

Ali said the film is rooted entirely in real-life accounts from the Partition period.

“Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone's heart? The biggest story of the century is migration. I feel privileged to get the chance to tell such a story on celluloid. This tale of fiction derives almost entirely from stories of people during the Partition.

"The past is always present. And decades later, when all incidents of woe have been spoken of, what remains is the early feeling of love that was too personal to share. The nostalgia of who we love and where we belong lives with us forever. This personal treasure sustains us and defines the quality of our lives,” the director said.

The movie marks the second collaboration between Ali and Dosanjh after their 2024 widely-loved Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila.

It also reunites the director with composer AR Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil after they delivered a melodious soundtrack for films like Amar Singh Chamkila, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Highway.

The film, which releases in theatres on June 12, is produced by Sameer Nair and Deepak Segal of Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films.

