Priyadarshan Slams Bollywood's Entourage Culture: "People Come On Set, Do Nothing, Make Money"

Having done over 100 films and with a career spanning four decades, veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is gearing up to return with three films in the next two years. Recently, he opened up Bollywood's entourage culture and how it is the only thing he dislikes.

What's Happening

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Priyadarshan said that the current entourage culture in Bollywood is the only thing he dislikes.

He said, "I only get exhausted seeing the people around actors. On a floor, if I am working with three actors, I will see thirty people who are doing nothing and just standing around. I cannot see my visuals through the camera. They are blocking my view. I have never seen this in any other place than Bollywood."

Furthermore, he added, "So many people come onto the set, and they do nothing and make money. This is exhausting me. I hate it. It's the only thing I dislike about Bollywood."

Priyadarshan's Upcoming Releases

On the work front, Priyadarshan has not one, but three films with Akshay Kumar. His first film this year is Bhooth Bangla, the horror comedy led by Akshay Kumar along with Tabu, Wamiqa, and Paresh Rawal in key roles. The film is releasing in theatres on April 10, 2026.

He then has Haiwaan starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Several behind-the-scenes pictures of the film have been shared online since last year as the team has been busy filming.

Then there is the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3, which was embroiled in controversy after Paresh Rawal's initial exit. However, the OG trio - Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty - are back again and the film is expected to go on floors in 2027.