<i>KPop Demon Hunters</i> Sequel Greenlit By Netflix After Golden Globes Win

Netflix has inked a deal with director duo Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans for the sequel to their 2025 blockbuster movie Kpop Demon Hunters.

The follow-up film will be the first project out of Netflix's exclusive multiyear writing and directing partnership with Kang and Appelhans across animation, the streaming giant said in a statement.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters. There's so much more to this world we have built, and I'm excited to show you. This is only the beginning," Kang said.

Added Appelhans, "“These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We're excited to write their next chapter, challenge them, and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation, and story can come together.” The animated musical fantasy film was produced by Sony Pictures Animation and became a major global hit after it released on Netflix.

Combining elements of K-pop music, action, and Korean mythology, the story follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, part of the globally famous K-pop girl group called HUNTR/X, who secretly live double lives as demon hunters. While performing concerts and maintaining their celebrity status, the trio uses the power of music and teamwork to protect the world from supernatural forces.

Together, they must face their biggest enemy yet — an irresistible rival boy band, Saja Boys, who are demons in disguise.

The movie, which broke streaming records while its soundtrack produced chart-topping songs such as Golden, is currently nominated for two Oscars -- Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria said the company is incredibly proud to "deepen our partnership with Kang and Appelhans as well as Sony Pictures Animation.

“With 'KPop Demon Hunters', Maggie and Chris didn't just reach audiences, they ignited a global fandom that crossed languages, generations, and genres,” she added.

