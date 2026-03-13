Lisa Ray Reacts After Attack On Dubai During Iran-Israel War: "My husband Grew Up In Lebanon With Missiles Overhead"

Actress and author Lisa Ray, on Friday, spoke about the emotional impact of the recent tensions and events unfolding in Dubai, further sharing a reflective note on about uncertainty, resilience and the role of art in difficult times.

Sharing her thoughts on her social media account, Lisa wrote, “A few years ago, I opened a quiet corner of the internet to share poetry. Words have always been my refuge — the place I go when clarity disappears and language is the only steady ground beneath my feet.”

She further wrote, "I've been slowly, privately working on a book of poems. It feels time to let that part of me step into the light. In dark seasons, we sing. We make art. We reach for language to hold what feels too heavy to carry alone.”

She spoke about the tensions in Dubai, and wrote, “Watching events unfold in our second home, Dubai, has been difficult- and yes I know citizens of the UAE are relatively safe and the leadership is excellent. I know that. But. The uncertainty. The messages between friends. The collective holding of breath.”

“This poem was written spontaneously, offered unedited this morning for everyone, everywhere, living inside instability.”

She revealed about her husband's childhood days that were spent normalising missiles overhead.

“My husband grew up in Lebanon with missiles overhead. This is a tribute to his spirit, and to the resilience of his family — and to families across the world for whom “normal” has always included the sound of sirens.”

*The line: “when you reach for petals and the head is missing” was sparked by a sentence that stopped me cold in my sister @avnidoshi 's forthcoming novel, The First House."

“When my husband comes into the bedroom we have shared for thirteen years and tells me he doesn't want to be married anymore I reach for my neck. My head is missing.”

She wrote, “Art speaks to art. We borrow courage from each other's sentences. If these are uncertain times, then let us answer with creation. Let us answer with tenderness. Let us answer with voice.”

In her post, Lisa expressed her heart and reflected on the anxiety surrounding recent developments in Dubai, calling it a place she considers a “second home.”

She also described the uncertainty and the constant exchange of worried messages between friends.

Talking about the actress, on the professional front, has had a diverse acting career across Indian and international cinema.

She gained prominence with films such as Kasoor and also in critically acclaimed projects including Water, directed by Deepa Mehta.

Over the years, she has worked in Hindi, Tamil, and international productions, and also has appeared in television and digital projects.

On the personal front, Lisa inspired many by putting a brave front against her battle with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer, in 2009.

She had undergone treatment and later announced that she was cancer-free.

