YouTuber Anurag Dobhal Out Of ICU After Car Crash, Wife Shares Cryptic Message About 'Karma'

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was first admitted to Subharti Hospital in Meerut after crashing his Toyota Fortuner on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri area during an Instagram livestream on March 7. Anurag is now out of the ICU, his manager Rohit Pandey confirmed.

Sharing a selfie from the hospital featuring Anurag showing a victory sign, Rohit wrote, "Update: Anurag bhai is out from the ICU. We are 24/7 with him. Pray for his speedy recovery."

Later, Anurag was shifted to another hospital, shared his manager.

Meanwhile, Anurag's wife Ritika shared a couple of cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories.

In one post, she said, "Let karma do its work." In another, she wrote that she doesn't need "validation" from the world.

Ritika wrote, "For me, everything else is secondary. Money, fame, security for living—all of it is just moh maya."

"I don't need validation from the world. I believe in myself, my soul, and the universe."

About Anurag's Car Crash

During the livestream that preceded the crash, Dobhal made several emotional statements while driving. He was heard saying, "Mummy, if I come in the next birth, just give me love," before speeding up his vehicle and adding, "Let's go for the final drive."

Moments before the livestream ended abruptly, Dobhal also said, "Himmat thi lekin ab log hi nahi bache. Kisko phone karu?"

The video stopped shortly after the crash.

After being informed by passersby, police arrived at the scene and got Dobhal admitted to Subharti Hospital in Meerut.

Anurag's Disturbing Video Alleging Parental Torture

The YouTuber claimed that his parents asked him to manage his wedding "alone" just six days before the event.

In the two-hour video, he said: "Meri maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do. I am under a lot of depression. Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha kaise yeh feeling eliminate karoon.

"Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab ho jaaunga. Main bas sona chahta hoon. Paanch din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam ho gaya hai (They are responsible for my death... I don't understand how to eliminate this feeling. After this video, maybe I will disappear. I just want to sleep. I haven't eaten anything for five days; my mind feels completely exhausted)."

He also mentioned in the video that he had been contemplating suicide.

Anurag married Ritika in May. They announced their first pregnancy in September.