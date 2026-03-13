Asked About Her Worst On-Screen Kiss, Nicole Kidman Named This Co-Star

Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman has opened up about her worst on-screen kiss experience. The actress, 58, recently opened up about how she struggled to kiss ‘Big Little Lies' co-star Alexander Skarsgard, 49, after he ate a falafel sandwich.

She appeared on the latest episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, where she spoke about her experience, reports ‘People' magazine.

She said, “I'm like, 'No, no, no, Alex'. I'm meant to be into you and kissing you, put away the falafel now because the bad breath does not turn me on'”.

The Perfect Couple star went on to say that the taste and smell of a co-star's mouth was “very important” to her. She continued, “I'm sure (Skarsgard]) did not eat a falafel ever again. I said, ‘No more falafel. Not before you kiss, not before you make love'”.

As per ‘People', the actress said that bad breath was the ultimate dealbreaker for her. “I don't think so honey, if you have bad breath”, she said. “I cannot stand bad breath. This is a deal-breaker for me. You could be the most gorgeous, gorgeous guy, and you came at me with bad breath, I'm like, no'”.

"If I say, ‘Breathe on me'', and I have to recoil, yikes, I'm out. You could not offer me enough money”, Kidman added that she was “relieved” when she lost her sense of smell after COVID due to it being her most heightened sense.

“Finally, I was free”, she said. Elsewhere in the podcast, she discussed the famous person she'd met that smelled "the best ever”, disclosing that it was singer Rihanna.

The actress called the singer's scent "Intoxicating”. "Like I will follow you around”, she added. Her fun podcast appearance came after she broke her silence about her divorce from husband Keith Urban for the first time.

The actress filed for divorce from Keith Urban in September 2025. The former couple finalised their divorce on January 6. The ‘Practical Magic' star and country singer share two daughters.

