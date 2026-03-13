Video: Malaika Arora's Rumoured Boyfriend Harsh Mehta Avoids Paps At Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's Reception

Malaika Arora's love life is making headlines again. On Thursday, Malaika Arora and her rumoured boyfriend Harsh Mehta attended Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur's reception in Mumbai.

But they didn't arrive together, nor did they pose for photos. A viral video from the venue shows Harsh visibly avoiding the paparazzi and entering the premises through a back gate.

The video went viral in no time.

Take a look:

Who Is Harsh Mehta?

According to a DNA India report, Harsh Mehta is a diamond merchant.

Rumours of Malaika dating the 33-year-old Harsh Mehta began when the duo attended Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai last October.

She seemed to be in great spirits and was seen enjoying the night with a man. The two were spotted chatting throughout the show and later leaving the venue one after the other, which immediately sparked dating rumours online.

On November 26, their second appearance together made the buzz even louder.

Malaika Arora and Harsh were seen at Mumbai airport. They avoided walking together, but paparazzi cameras still caught the pattern—Malaika stepping out first and the man following behind. He kept his face partly hidden behind a mask, which only made people more curious.

The moment they reached the parking area, things got even more interesting. Malaika entered her car first. A few seconds later, the man got into the same car, reported DNA India.

As of now, neither Malaika Arora nor the mystery man has responded to the ongoing dating rumours.

Before this, Malaika was in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor. The two started dating in 2018 and parted ways in 2024.

Earlier, she was married to actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan. The couple, who married in 1998, divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan.