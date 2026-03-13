Malaika Arora Glitters In Off-Shoulder Silver Gown At Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Wedding Reception

Malaika Arora was spotted at the reception party of Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur on March 12. Among several guests from the film and television industry, Arora stood out for her fashion choice at the evening celebration.

Details

Malaika attended the event wearing a silver gown featuring heavy sequin detailing. The embroidery gave the outfit a bold, party-ready appeal. The dress came in a strapless silhouette with a deep neckline and a fitted shape, flowing into a floor-length hem.

She accessorised the look with a statement necklace embellished with crystals and rubies. The ensemble was completed with embellished high-heeled pumps, a bracelet-style watch, and a black clutch adorned with crystals.

For hair and makeup, Malaika kept her hair open in a centre part, styled in soft waves. Her makeup included pink-toned eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mascara, defined brows, blush, highlighter, and glossy pink lips.

In other news, Malaika's rumoured boyfriend Harsh Mehta also attended the recption. However, the two did not arrive together and did not pose for photographs. A video that has since gone viral shows Harsh avoiding the paparazzi and entering the venue through a back gate.

According to a report by DNA India, Harsh Mehta is a diamond merchant. Speculation about Malaika dating the 33-year-old began after the pair were seen together at Enrique Iglesias' concert in Mumbai last October. Witnesses noted that the two spent much of the evening chatting and were seen leaving the venue separately, which fuelled dating rumours online.

Buzz around their relationship grew further on November 26, when Malaika and Harsh were spotted together at Mumbai airport.



