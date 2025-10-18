Take Notes From Malaika Arora's Arm Workout To Power Through Your Weekend

Malaika Arora is undoubtedly a fitness icon, setting one goal at a time. Whether it is practising yoga or sweating it out at the gym, the actress aces it all with ease. This time, her fitness trainer, Vanshika Pandey, shared yet another motivational fitness video of Malaika, where she can be seen doing a dumbbell workout at the gym.

Dressed in a white sports bra, grey shorts, and shoes, the diva looked sartorially ready to hit the gym. She was caught on camera doing a bent-over dumbbell row. In the adjacent frame, Malaika was seen doing a shoulder dumbbell press. She repeated the exercise with precision multiple times.

What's more, her trainer seemed mighty impressed with her dedication to fitness even during the Diwali season, as she captioned the post, "Festive spirit, fit mindset."

Malaika Arora shares some weekend fitspiration. Photo: Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial

Benefits Of Malaika Arora's Arm Workout

1. Bent-over dumbbell row: The bent-over dumbbell row is a classic strength-training exercise that builds muscle in the upper, middle and lower back. The movement involves holding dumbbells while leaning forward at the hips and pulling the weights toward your chest.

This movement trains the pulling motion used in many sports and daily activities, leading to increased functional strength. The exercise directly targets the latissimus dorsi (lats) for back width and the rhomboids and trapezius for thickness in the upper-middle back.

2. Shoulder dumbbell press: Another example of strength-training exercise, the dumbbell shoulder press targets the muscles of the shoulders. It can be performed either seated or standing. It helps build upper-body strength, improve stability, and promote balanced muscle development.

The standing variation, as performed by Malaika in the video, requires your core muscles to brace and stabilise your body throughout the movement. It strengthens your abs, obliques and lower back.