Malaika Arora Shows 7 Chinese Movements That Help You Feel "5 Kg Lighter And 10 Years Younger"

Malaika Arora has long been the face of fitness inspiration in Bollywood. At 51, the actor continues to defy age with her radiant skin, toned body, and enviable stamina. Her secret? A mix of yoga, strength training, and now, ancient Chinese-inspired movements that she recently introduced to her followers.

On September 24, Malaika shared a new video on Instagram where she demonstrated a set of "7 Chinese movements" that, according to her, can help lose 5 kg and make one feel 10 years younger. "7 Chinese movements that melt away your stiffness and boost your lymphatic flow. They look a little different, but they release hidden tension and open up your body in powerful ways," she wrote in the caption.

Breaking Down The 7 Chinese Movements

The workout Malaika demonstrated is simple yet deeply effective. Each movement is designed to target different areas of the body while encouraging a free flow of energy and relaxation.

Neck rolls and shoulder openers: These movements ease out stiffness from the upper body, especially for those who spend long hours working at desks or looking at screens. They help improve flexibility and blood circulation around the neck and shoulders.

Spinal twists: Known for their detoxifying effect, spinal twists gently massage the internal organs while also improving spinal mobility and posture.

Arm circles and shoulder lifts: These dynamic movements strengthen the shoulder girdle and enhance mobility while relieving tension in the arms.

Torso bends and side stretches: By lengthening the torso and stretching out the sides, these exercises increase flexibility, open up the chest, and aid deeper breathing.

Hip circles and pelvic tilts: Excellent for loosening tight hips, these movements also help release stored stress in the lower body and improve overall balance.

Leg stretches and kicks: These movements boost blood circulation in the legs, strengthen muscles, and improve coordination.

These movements boost blood circulation in the legs, strengthen muscles, and improve coordination. Full-body flow movement: This final sequence combines the earlier exercises into a fluid motion, promoting better energy flow, flexibility, and a sense of lightness.

All About Chinese Movements

Chinese movements often draw from practices such as Qigong and Tai Chi, which focus on balancing energy, improving flexibility, and enhancing the body's natural healing processes. These movements are typically slow, controlled, and mindful, encouraging the body to release tension while cultivating strength and resilience. Unlike high-intensity workouts, the emphasis is on health and long-term wellness.

